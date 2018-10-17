Angela Booth

Short Stories: The Untapped Marketplace For Your Words

Over the past couple of months, I’ve been asking authors whether they write and sell short fiction, and what their experience has been.

Some authors seem prejudiced against it.

Comments I’ve heard include: “yes, but you can’t sell short fiction, can you?” and “I don’t want to waste time. I need to complete my novel, and it’s taking much longer than I expected…” etc.

Authors who do write short material however, have a completely different outlook.

An author reported: “I write slowly, so to boost my sales, I write a short story a month. When I have five stories, I compile them into a collection. At the moment, my two collections are outselling my novels.”

I’ve had similar experiences, so if you’re in the “shorts don’t sell” camp, experiment. You may be surprised.

Posted by on October 17, 2018

