The “standard” way to write a novel: write a draft, and revise

The standard way to write a novel, and the best way if you’re a pantser, is to start at the beginning and keep writing until you get to the end. Write your first draft as quickly as you can. Your sole aim in your first draft is to get your story onto the page. You can fix everything that needs fixing in revisions.

For many novels, this method is the safest and best way. Once you’ve written a draft, no matter how much revision you need to do, you have a novel.

But what if you’re on deadline? The draft/ revision method encourages procrastination. You’ve abrogated much of the decision-making that goes into writing your novel until a draft is written.