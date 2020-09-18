1. Remember suspense: aim to intrigue readers (keep readers wondering)
Another E.M Forster quote:
“Scheherazade avoided her fate because she knew how to wield the weapon of suspense – the only literary tool that has any effect upon tyrants and savages.”
SUSPENSE is the only literary tool which has any effect on readers too. Keep your readers wondering, always. Avoid info dumps: as soon as you spot them (they’ll proliferate in your first draft), move them to another file, out of your draft.
Here’s what I do.