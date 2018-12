So, after two decades, why is blogging still important?

Because…

Blogging is free (more or less) promotion

It’s simple. Blogging is promotion.

When you stick your name on a blog, at the very least, you’re advertising yourself, and taking baby steps to building your writers’ platform.

Yes, “exposure” is a crock. But promotion is part of marketing, and it’s essential. Even if it takes time and energy.