Book Marketing On A Budget: 4 Cheap Options For Authors

At this time of year book marketing is a challenge, because everyone’s trying to get a slice of the massive holiday spending. We talked about publishing short stories to boost holiday sales, which will help you.

Now let’s look at CHEAP marketing and promotions at any time of the year.

Many authors just don’t have a budget for marketing because they’re:

New to self-publishing and spent their last dollar on paying an editor and buying a great cover image;

Traditionally published, and they’ve long since spent the advance on royalties;

Unforeseen expenses, which demolished their book marketing budget;

… and any one of a hundred other reasons.

Before we get to the options, a word to the wise. Services for authors abound. If you find a company that’s offering cheap book marketing services, remember that it’s your name as well as your book that they’re promoting, so stay classy.