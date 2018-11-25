Goals: 2018 Lessons Learned And Planning For 2019

Review your 2018 goals: celebrate your progress

Even if you missed achieving your big goals, celebrate your progress, and review. Why not divide a big goal like “buy a new house” into several smaller goals?

When we discussed 2019 in our final writers’ group meeting for the year, a writer said that he set much smaller goals this year, and achieved all of them.

Achieving goals boosts your confidence. I’ll try that method going forward, by setting smaller goals which will be milestones to my larger goals.