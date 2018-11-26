Set Your Writing Goals For 2019: 4 Tips You Can Use Today

1. Set writing goals which excite you

If your goals don’t excite you, you won’t strive to achieve them. Ask yourself: “what goal, if I achieved it, would be thrilling?”

Write down the question and answer it.

Writing stuff down is vital — don’t try to do this in your head.

Try journaling. Journaling can change your life. I’ve always found that when I journal, I not only get more done, I’m inspired too.

When you’re journaling, ideas will come more easily, and your motivation will grow.

Make a list of 20 goals you’d love to achieve, then choose three exciting goals on which you’ll work in 2019. Choosing too many goals can distract you.

Make one goal your primary goal: more on this in Tip 4.