Want To Sell Your Writing? 3 Tips To Sell With Images

Want to sell your writing?

Use more images.

Marketing has changed, for everyone.

Yes, even for you and me. In 2018 and beyond, image marketing rules. There’s a reason for that — according to 3M research, your brain processes visuals 60,000 times faster than text.

So, when you want to sell your writing, think images. Yes, I know we’re writers, but if you don’t somehow grab a reader’s attention you won’t have a reader.

To sell your writing, grab attention with images

Attention is everything. You need to grab attention, otherwise you can’t sell.

Let’s look at a couple of authors who take ATTENTION to heart with clever images.