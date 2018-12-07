Creativity: 3 Tips To Inspire Productivity And Joy

There must be something in the air. Over the past couple of months, my students’ biggest challenges have involved creativity — or rather, a lack of it.

One student couldn’t start his new novel. Another despaired because he’s writing a series, and his current novel feels stale and boring — he said it’s as if he’s recycling an earlier plot.

Yet another author is arguing with his collaborator over a book’s direction, which means that neither is writing.

Here’s the thing. Creativity is a flow state. Stress and conflict turn off the flow.

Creativity requires you to choose flow over force

You can’t force yourself to be creative. However, if you choose to trust your creative self, you’ll be rewarded with creativity.