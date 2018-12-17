Self-Publishing: 3 Tips For Novellas Which Sell

Boost your self-publishing business with novellas and series

Last week a coaching client and I were going over her proposed publishing schedule for 2019. She suddenly said: “I’ve no idea what’s happening these days. Novels that I’m sure will sell struggle… It’s just lucky I had one good seller this year — and that was unexpected.”

I couldn’t help it; I had to chuckle at her woebegone tone. Then I suggested that since she’s changing her business model, she consider writing a couple of novellas.

How has her business model changed? She’s going wide, rather than all-in with KDP Select, and is focusing more on selling directly to readers, via her website.