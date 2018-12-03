Angela Booth

Self-Publishing Disaster? 3 Tips To Help You To Thrive

Self-publishing challenges yes, but authors are still doing very well

In October, the latest Amazon kerfuffle hit, with some books no longer being visible to buyers in certain countries. Fingers crossed, that little disaster seems over, but if you’re a betting person, you can bet that another Amazon disaster for authors is in the cards.

However, it needs to be said that as a group, self-publishing authors are doing well.

So, let’s look at some self-publishing tips which will ensure that you continue thrive in 2019 and beyond.

If you’ve been hit by a disaster, these tips will help you, too.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on December 03, 2018 |

