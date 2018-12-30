Write To Sell: 5 Easy Product Creation Tips For 2019

When you write to sell, short projects are fun (and profitable)

You may know that I’m a keen short fiction writer; I adore writing serials, for example. In 2019, I’ll be creating more short projects — if you’d like to do that too, I hope you find these tips useful.

1. Keep an eye on the zeitgeist: what are people looking for?

You can use Google Trends to see what people are searching for right now. Be aware of holidays too. St. Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away — why not create a product or three now?