Writing Fiction: 3 Tips To Help You To Create Powerful Characters

Writing fiction: it’s about the (story) people

When we read fiction, we’re interested in the people. As we said in this post on creating characters which sell:

… your characters sell. NO ONE cares about your plot, until they care about your characters.

I’ve noticed that whenever an author says that his novel isn’t selling, his novel’s blurb focuses on the story. The characters are simply names. So, of course readers aren’t buying the novel.

Let’s look at some tips on creating powerful characters.