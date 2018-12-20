Writing Fiction Readers Love: Settings Make Your Characters Real

Fiction writing: draw readers into the story’s world

I’ve been thinking about setting a lot lately, because characters not only develop from their setting, they also reflect it. When I’m working with an author, and suggest that he builds up his novel’s setting, it not only improves his current novel, but the next novel too.

He’s learned a useful trick. You can use the same trick to draw your readers into your novel’s world.

Start by making the setting of your novel (or short fiction) real to yourself. When you can see and feel your novel’s setting, and know how your characters react to their setting, your readers will feel that your story world is real too.