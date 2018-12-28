Writing More: 3 Essential Strategies To Write Your Book

Writing more: habits, time, and enthusiasm

Unfortunately, writing more longterm isn’t just a matter of clearing time in your schedule. If it were simple, you would be doing it already.

To write more, consider:

Your current daily habits: do you write every day? Could you develop a writing habit?

How much time do you have to write each day, or each week?

Can you generate enthusiasm for your writing?

Let’s look at habits, time, and enthusiasm in a little more detail, so that you can build a strategy.

But wait… Are you thinking that “writing more” sounds a lot like working more? You can write way more than you do now, and work less, when you develop a writing habit.