3 Tips For Getting Things Done For Writers And Authors

I’ve discovered that if I want to remember something, I need to write it down. Physically, with a pen. On paper. Otherwise my gaze skims my digital To Do list. I forget things, and mark projects as done when there are several tasks remaining.

Pen and paper help me to think; when I write something on paper, I remember it.

Let’s look at some tips for getting things done which may help you, as they help me.

1. “If it’s not written down, it’s not happening” — writing stuff down helps

When my kids were growing up, I’d ask them to remind me to write their activities down: “if it’s not written down, it’s not happening.” Things are exactly the same today. Of course, now I have to remind myself to write things down.