Amazon Ads: Tips For The New Campaign Manager

Are you using Amazon ads (AMS)? If you haven’t logged into your account recently, you’ll get a surprise when you do. There’s a new Campaign Manager dashboard, and other changes.

Amazon ads: the changes in a nutshell

Check the top of your dashboard, and you’ll see a link to a useful PDF guide, Author’s Guide to the New Amazon Advertising Features. This gives you a seven-page overview of the changes.

Spoiler alert: if you were hoping that you might finally be able to see your Kindle Unlimited Pages Read in your AMS dashboard, you’ll be as disappointed as I am. As far as I can tell, there’s still nothing to indicate how many Kindle Unlimited downloads and Pages Read an ad has triggered.