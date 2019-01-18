Book Marketing On Pinterest: 3 Fun Tips You Can Use Today

If you’ve got a blog which you’re using for book marketing, be aware that Pinterest is a great source of traffic. You may find, as many authors do, that Pinterest sends you more traffic than Google.

If you’re just getting started using social media for your books, you may find this post on book marketing on Twitter useful. My program, Social Media Copywriting And Graphics: Get Attention And Sell More, provides advanced strategies.

Book marketing on Pinterest: make it fun, and be consistent with your pinning

When I coach authors, I always suggest that they choose social media networks which are fun for them. I love Pinterest, but many authors prefer Facebook.