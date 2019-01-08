Book Marketing On Twitter: 3 Tips You Can Use Today

Confused about Twitter? Think of it as a way of having a conversation… with everyone on the planet. Naturally, this makes Twitter perfect for book marketing.

I adore Twitter. It’s hard to believe that I’ve been tweeting since 2007. I especially love it because you get an instant response when you want HELP. Twitter is comforting for those moments when your power suddenly goes off, or something disastrous happens, such as a bush fire way too close for comfort.

Disasters aside, you can market your books on Twitter, and you should. It’s a great way to let people know about your books.