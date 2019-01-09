Current And Upcoming Writing Programs: Achieve Your Goals In 2019

Writing programs which are available now

Let’s look at what’s available right now.

Writing programs you can begin immediately

Social Media Copywriting And Graphics: Get Attention And Sell More is our newest program. It’s on prelaunch until January 20.

I’ll be spending more time on social media marketing and advertising in 2019 — here are some Twitter book marketing tips which I published yesterday.

Watch for upcoming classes in advertising on social media.

Write AND Sell in Just 8 Hours: Create Top-Selling Ebooks FAST video training is also available for immediate download.