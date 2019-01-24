Easy Novellas: 3 Tips To Boost Your Indie Publishing Business

Look at novellas this way: you have a smaller canvas on which to tell your story, so you’ll have a smaller cast of characters, and fewer complications. That said, you need as much suspense in a novella as you do in a novel.

Indie publishing: build your readership

Why write novellas?

In a nutshell: to build your readership, and boost your indie publishing business. Authors who write novellas find that they sell just as well as novels.

Novellas are faster to write. With a word count of between 20,000 and 40,000 words, you can produce two novellas in the time it takes you to write one novel.

Here are three tips you can use today.