Fiction Series Sell For Years, And You Can Write Them

Fiction series and the “big plot”

Students often ask me whether it’s necessary to create an over-arching “big plot” for their entire series.

Yes, it is.

Why your big over-arching series plot is important

Ideally, you’ll not only have a big plot for the series, which is resolved in the final book, but you’ll also have cliffhangers for each novel in the series.

You need a big plot, because…