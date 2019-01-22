Fiction Writing Classes For Authors: Attract Loyal Readers

A thousand authors earned over $100,000 on Amazon in 2017

From Jeff Bezos’s letter to Amazon’s shareholders:

More than 140,000 SMBs surpassed $100,000 in sales on Amazon in 2017, and over a thousand independent authors surpassed $100,000 in royalties in 2017 through Kindle Direct Publishing.

That was in 2017. No doubt we’ll learn about Amazon’s 2018 figures when they’re released.

Call me Pollyanna if you like, but I believe that those 2018 figures will show that more savvy authors are earning more on Amazon and elsewhere than ever.