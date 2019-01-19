Marketing For Writers: 3 Essential Tips, Even If You Hate Marketing

Marketing for writers: “free” advertising

Yes, there is “free” advertising, as I show you in Social Media Copywriting And Graphics — Get Attention And Sell More. However, you’ll be spending time and energy rather than money.

We’ve talked about “free”. In Book Marketing And Freebies: How To Escape The Tyranny, I said:

I’m a huge fan of free as a marketing strategy; I love blogging, and have been offering free stuff since around 2002. For many years, individuals, and companies small and huge, rode the free bandwagon to success, or to disaster.

“Free” has never been a solution. It’s only a strategy. Making stuff free in order to get readers works for some authors, and fails for others.

I wrote that post in 2017, and the material in that post applies today, in spades.