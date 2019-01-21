(NEW Class) Win Readers: Plan And Write A Bestselling Series Of Novels

Today, you need to do everything you can to sell as an indie publisher. That starts with writing, always. Moreover, it means writing your novels in series.

When readers love a novel, they want to read the entire series

I’m a huge mystery fan. I adore most types of mysteries, but I’m especially keen on historical mysteries, like Ellis Peters’ Brother Cadfael series. Not only do I adore them, I glom onto them, reading every novel in the series.

So, imagine my delight when I discovered Ann Swinfen. She’s a lovely author, and I read every novel in two of her series, and started on her other novels. Then I received a shock… Ann Swinfen passed away last year. Sadly, her two most popular series will never be completed.