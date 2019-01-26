Plot Your Fiction: 3 Tips You Can Use Today

Plot your fiction: your goal is to write page-turners

Take a moment to think about your goals for writing a novel, or any kind of fiction.

What do you want?

Yes, I know… you want to sell a million copies of your current work in progress. Every author does. To do that, your fiction must engage readers — you must snag your reader from page one, and keep him turning the pages.

We’ve talked about narrative drive, and that’s essential, no matter your genre. Without narrative drive, it’s much harder to keep readers turning pages.

There’s an additional element however.

Recently I started reading a long novel in a genre I don’t usually read. After 200 pages, I realized that although there was minimal narrative drive, something kept me turning pages — the author kept surprising me.