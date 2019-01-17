Productivity Made Easy: Develop 5 Ideas A Day

Did you stop writing over Christmas and New Year? That’s OK. You’ll be fine. We’ll look at some tips to help you to get back into a routine.

Years ago, when my major income came from magazine writing, I’d goof off from December 15 to January 15. In Australia, this is the “silly season”; summer holiday time. Most print magazines started work on their summer issues in August, and by October, they were all done.

So, I’d take a little break, and it was always challenging to get back to deadlines and reality. I’d wait for “inspiration.”

It took years for me to realize that inspiration comes from the writing process itself.