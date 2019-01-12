Angela Booth

  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Current And Upcoming Writing Programs: Achieve Your Goals In 2019 | Main

Social Media Promotions: Two Easy Image Apps To Try

A tip for social media promotions: batch create, and schedule your social media content to save time

The biggest complaint I hear about social media is that it takes too much time. Yes, it can be a real time-sink if you allow it.

Whatever I’m doing short tasks — managing email, or social media, or outlining blog posts — I like to batch create.

“Batching” means that rather than doing just one task of a specific type, you do many, one after another. You save time because you’re not constantly task-switching.

So if you’re creating social media posts, create ten, or 20, rather than just one or two, and schedule them. I like Buffer for scheduling, but there are many scheduling apps.

Now let’s look at the apps.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on January 12, 2019 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Archives

More...