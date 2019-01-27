Write A Series Of Novels (Fiction Writing Class)

It's taken me several years (I'm a slow learner) to pick up some tricks and strategies which ensure that each new series will work for me.

These strategies include:

Planning the series with an over-arching plot for the entire series;

Ensuring that I like the main series' characters, and that I create basic conflicts which work;

Ending each novel on a cliffhanger;

And many more. (Including how to launch your series for hot sales on publication day.)

Would you like to plan a series with confidence that not only would the series sell, but that sales would increase rapidly? (The class includes a fast-launch strategy.)

Initially, I developed this series-writing plan for myself, because I realized that it was necessary. Then I began to teach it to my private coaching students. It works for them, so now it's tested, you can use the plan too.