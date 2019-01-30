Write And Sell Nonfiction Books: Hot-Selling Trends

I often get this question about writing nonfiction books: “But what will I write about?”

Usually, I respond with something like: “write about what you enjoy — as long as that’s something that will sell.”

Writing nonfiction books on current trends

One of my favorite ways of finding things is write about is exploring trends. It’s far from guaranteed that a book you’ll write about a current trend will sell, of course. But if it does, and if you’re one of the first people to write books on the topic, you’ll make good sales.

Let’s look at some tips which will help you to become aware of what’s trending.