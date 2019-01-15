Writing fiction: why edit your own novel?

Writing a novel involves two primary processes: writing, and editing. The process of editing your fiction is just as important as the process of writing it. (Perhaps I should call an author’s edits, “self-editing”, or revision.)

After this self-editing process is done, you can turn your manuscript over to a professional editor, who’ll help you to sort out word choice and grammar.

When you’re self-editing (revising) your novel, you’re looking at the broad picture of your novel, as well as minor details of plot and character.

Here’s why you need to be a competent editor of your own fiction: only you know your vision for your book, and an editor, even with all the skill and goodwill in the world, can’t help you with that.