Writing Short Stories: 3 Super-Easy And Fast Tips

I’ve had some questions about writing short stories, so here’s a quick post which I hope will help.

Firstly, set a goal for your story before you create it.

Your goal could be anything.

It might be to:

Use the story to promote an upcoming novel, or series;

Develop interest in a novel that’s been out for several years (you set the story in your novel’s world);

Turn a failure into a success (if you’re fed up to the back teeth with a problem novella or novel for example — you can carve a story or two out of it);

Turn a cute idea into something you can publish quickly.

You can have any goal you choose. Pick one that helps you to publish quickly. I’ve lost count of the number of students who, when I said: “it’s done — publish it!” thanked me later because the story did well.