Book Marketing: Covers, Colors And Branding

Several authors were planning their covers for upcoming releases, and a couple of questions came up:

What are the best colors for book marketing?

How do you find great colors for a cover?

Book marketing: branding with colors

Colors are an easy way to brand your website, as well as your covers. It’s a struggle however. Your designer needs you to decide on colors, and you may even create a mood board, but the consensus of our group was that choosing colors is hard, and mood boards don’t help much.

You need tools. Luckily, members shared some excellent tools which can help.