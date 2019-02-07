Copywriting Class: Start Your Own Six-Figure Copywriting Business

Copywriting made simple, powerful and practical

I’ve been teaching this class in one form or another for years. I’m thrilled that students have gone on to develop successful copywriting practices, or to corporate marketing gigs.

Over the past couple of years I’ve been updating the class to include social media copywriting, as well as other marketing developments. The fundamentals of copywriting always remain the same.

How the class works: open enrollment

Copywriting Pro: Build Your Copywriting Business In 10 Weeks has open enrollment. This means that you can enroll when you choose. You download the first lesson immediately. You’ll receive another lesson each week, for a further nine weeks.

As always, there’s a prelaunch offer; this offer’s available until February 20, so do take advantage of that.