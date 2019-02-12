Copywriting For Beginners: Top 5 Money-Making Tips

Copywriters write to persuade, so copywriting involves salesmanship, whether of a product, or a point of view. Vital: you’re selling to a specific audience, one person at a time.

You must understand your audience’s desires, and how to tap into them. If you can do this creatively, so that you’re on your audience’s wavelength, you’ll write successful copy which makes money.

What your client wants is just as important as what your audience wants, so the first question you’ll ask your client is: “What do you want the copy to do: what response do you want?”

It’s your job to get that response. These five tips will help you to do that.