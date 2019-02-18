Copywriting Pro: Become An Expert Promoter Of Your Own Writing

Blog readers have questions about copywriting. A common question goes something like: “I write fiction, will I have time to write for clients?”

It’s a good question, because writing for clients takes time. One of the reasons I love copywriting however is because it takes less time than blogging, for example. Most copywriting commissions are short, and will take you around four to five hours maximum.

Even if you charge low rates, and take just one commission a week, that’s an additional $500 each week.

There’s a benefit to Copywriting Pro even if you don’t want to become a full-time copywriter.