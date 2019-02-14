Creativity Sells Your Writing: 3 Fast Ideas To Try Today

Last October I consulted with a writer who seemingly did everything right — and well. So why weren’t his books selling? Why wasn’t he getting more clients for his blogging services? I had two words for him: creativity sells.

He needed to free himself from the “rules”, and unlock his creativity.

Creativity sells when you do what YOU want to do

Today, more than ever before, you need to allow your creative self full rein. “Writing” per se — self-publishing, blogging, web content creation, etc. has become commodified. When you create material that’s just like everyone else’s material, you’re not only selling your self short, you’re selling your creativity short.