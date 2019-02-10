Marketing For Writers: Who Buys Your Writing? Why?

There’s a lot involved in selling your writing, whether you’re selling writing services, or are a self-publisher.

Firstly, let’s look at the “4Ps” of the marketing mix:

Marketing is simplistically defined as ‘putting the right product in the right place, at the right price, at the right time.’

Marketing for writers: product, price, promotion and place (4Ps)

For many writers, marketing begins (and often ends) with “buy my stuff!” There’s a whole world of marketing beyond that. So, whenever you’re creating something to sell, it’s worthwhile asking yourself questions and answering them. (Write down the Qs and As.)