« Self-Publishing Success: 3 Vital Tips For 2019 | Main

Marketing For Writers: Who Buys Your Writing? Why?

There’s a lot involved in selling your writing, whether you’re selling writing services, or are a self-publisher.

Firstly, let’s look at the “4Ps” of the marketing mix:

Marketing is simplistically defined as ‘putting the right product in the right place, at the right price, at the right time.’

Marketing for writers: product, price, promotion and place (4Ps)

For many writers, marketing begins (and often ends) with “buy my stuff!” There’s a whole world of marketing beyond that. So, whenever you’re creating something to sell, it’s worthwhile asking yourself questions and answering them. (Write down the Qs and As.)

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on February 10, 2019 |

