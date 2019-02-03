Outlining: 3 Tips To Use Your Creativity And Outline Naturally

Many writers and authors find outlining a real challenge, especially when they’re writing fiction.

I’ve become convinced that this is because you’re working against your natural creativity.

I’m a natural-born pantser. It took me years to learn how to outline fiction — and then only when I wanted a book contract. No one ever noticed that the novel I delivered had little (if any) relationship to the outline.

Nevertheless, I finally learned to love outlining because I learned to mine my creativity throughout a writing project.

Many writers hate outlining because it kills their creativity

Let’s say you’re starting a novel. You’ve got a basic idea, but it’s fuzzy. Do you have sufficient conflict for a book? You create a few characters, and the basics of their story world.