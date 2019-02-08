Self-Publishing Success: 3 Vital Tips For 2019

A week into the new year, I chatted with a self-publishing author who’d decided to go back to freelance writing.

“My book sales tanked over the holidays,” she said. “I’ve tried everything, and I quit.”

I asked her what self-publishing success might look like to her. She responded with a grin: “That’s easy. Success would be if I sell ten thousand copies of every book I write… every year.”

She waited for a moment, then went on, “and without spending a fortune on advertising too!”

Self-publishing has changed over the past few years. Although it’s very easy to publish, it’s hard to get traction.