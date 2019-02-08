Angela Booth

Social Media For Writers: Increase Your Sales In 15 Minutes A Day by Angela Booth

  • How to get results on social media to win followers and fans.
  • Simple advertising strategies used by authors who sell.
  • How to sell more of your writing, starting today.

You’re a writer. You know that there’s a market for your words, right around the globe

But how do you tap into that market? It’s challenging, but social media makes sales for businesses both huge and tiny.

Chances are that you’ve tried social media, with minimal results. You believe that “social media doesn’t work.”

That’s not so. It works, but you need to know how the huge social media networks, and the various advertising networks, operate to use them to your advantage.

via www.justwriteabook.com

My latest release. Enjoy. :-)

Posted by on February 08, 2019

