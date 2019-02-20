Angela Booth

The Professional Ghostwriter: Questions About A Wordsmith For Hire

Over the past few months I’ve received a slew of questions about ghostwriting, such as: “Who hires a professional ghostwriter?”

Other questions included:

  • How much do ghostwriters make?
  • If I wrote (something) for my client as a ghostwriter, can I do… (fill in the blank) with it?

I thought I’d answer the questions about professional ghostwriting in an article.

Firstly, let’s look at our definition of a “professional ghostwriter.” He or she is a writer or author who’s hired by a client to write something, under a work done for hire agreement, or a specific ghostwriting agreement.

Whatever the agreement is, once the work is created and paid for, all copyright in the product devolves to the hirer.

