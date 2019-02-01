Write A Novel: How To Write What You Really Want To Write

What if you want to write a novel, but you’re frightened of the struggle?

Several months ago I coached a novelist who was terrified of beginning another novel. She’s written three novels, and is pleased with the sales, but couldn’t face writing another.

“I want to write, but I can’t,” she said. “I’ve been putting off starting for six months. Maybe I should give up, and write a nonfiction book?”

Write a novel from your heart: what do you REALLY want to write?

Writers write. Writing may not always be comfortable, and at times you wish you were doing something else — anything else. Sooner or later however you realize that writing is just something you do, and you’re happier writing than not writing.