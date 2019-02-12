Angela Booth

  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Marketing For Writers: Who Buys Your Writing? Why? | Main | Copywriting For Beginners: Top 5 Money-Making Tips »

Writing Fiction: 3 Tips To Boost A Sagging Novel

How do you avoid the horrid slump which can occur somewhere between the 25% and 70% portion of your novel?

Recently I started reading Dennis Wheatley, who was a bestselling author from the 1930s to the 1960s. Someone in our writers’ group recommended him as a classic author who knew how to plot. He does — not a sagging middle in sight.

Wheatley:

  • Confounds you. You think you know where something is headed. You don’t;
  • Differentiates all his characters, even the minor ones;
  • Expertly intertwines the threads of character, and plot.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on February 12, 2019 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Archives

More...