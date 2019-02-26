Writing Fiction: An Easy Way To Keep Your Plot Moving

Problems? Writing fiction is easier when you focus on your characters

Here’s what I suggest to my students. Whenever you’re writing fiction, and you’re stuck, ask yourself: who wants what, and why?

What your characters want will change over the course of the novel. Usually a “want change” happens at a turning point in the novel.

What your characters want changes over the course of your novel

For example, the inciting incident (the event which starts the main action of the story) will change what your main character wants.

Let’s say you’re writing a mystery. Your sleuth is a detective (Bob), who has major challenges. Not only has Bob missed out on promotion, his wife has packed up and left him, and he’s discovered that his boss is in the pay of the local crime boss.