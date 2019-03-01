A Plague Of Plagiarism: It’s Everywhere

A plagiarizing romance author
Romance author Cristiane Serruya allegedly lifted words from many romance authors, including Courtney Milan. That proved to be a big mistake:
Milan is a lawyer who used to teach intellectual property law at Seattle University.
Weirdly enough, I’d just written a blog post about ghostwriting, and then I saw Courtney’s post.
As soon as I read Cristiane Serruya’s tweet blaming her Fiverr ghostwriter, I posted to Facebook:
Apropos my blog post about ghostwriting that I posted to the blog earlier; I noticed Courtney Milan’s post here.
And this tweet from the alleged plagiarist. (The tweet was deleted within hours.)
(The plagiarist) claims she hired a ghostwriter from (the mind boggles, and I can’t believe I’m typing this) FIVERR? Seriously??