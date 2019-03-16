Fiction Writing Basics: 2 Time-Saving Character-Creation Tips

In fiction writing, it’s all about the characters

Unfortunately there’s no magic trick to making characters “come alive.” You construct them.

Instead of lengthy character bios which you won’t remember, try choosing keywords for your characters instead. That serves a double purpose. It makes your character’s attributes easier to remember, and it also kickstarts you into several scenes. Once you’ve decided that Fred’s bad-tempered, and that Alice regrets marrying him, you show that in your early scenes.

Let’s look at two tips which you can use at any time when writing your first draft; try to do it as soon as you can. If you do, you’ll find that your characters will do most of your plotting for you — and editing will be much faster and easier.