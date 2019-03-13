Fiction Writing Exercises: Use Your Imagination To Write More Easily

Everyone is imaginative. Unfortunately, many of us who are highly imaginative into adulthood tend to use our imagination in destructive ways — we worry about things which never happen, for example.

Build your imaginative power: fiction writing exercises you can use at any time

I’ve had many queries from writers who’d love to write fiction, but who worry that their imagination is non-existent.

Let’s look at some exercises which will help.

1. Use repetitive tasks: they often trigger creativity

An imaginative mind state is focused. But it’s also loose — free wheeling, and dream-like.

Repetitive tasks which don’t require much thinking help to trigger creativity. For example, I go for a drive if I’m stuck on a plot point. Other writers do household chores, or go swimming.