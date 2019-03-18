Inspiring Bullet Journal Ideas You Can Use For Reading And Writing

Your bullet journal: should you have one, or several?

We discussed this at a recent writers’ group meeting. Our group has several BuJo enthusiasts, and opinions were divided. Several authors maintained that the point of a bullet journal is that you keep everything together, in one notebook.

I’ve found however that I prefer to keep an additional A6 notebook (Field Notes size) for my Collections. Since I fill up bullet journals at a rapid rate, it takes an hour or more to transfer my Collections from a filled notebook to a new one. I also keep a lightweight, cahier-style notebook for each novel I write.

What’s important of course is that you do what works for you.