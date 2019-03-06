Self-Publishing: 3 Tips To Mine The Gold In Your Catalogue

When self-publishing, check your sales each quarter: do more with what’s selling

We’re writers, so we’re all about what we’re writing today, and our next brilliant idea. If we give a thought to already-published books, it’s to line up a marketing schedule for them

Sadly, this means that we’re missing out on sales.

After you’ve published a few books, you become aware that some books out-sell others by a wide margin. When this happens, it’s time to capitalize on it. I recommended to Jenny that she watch her sales, and study them carefully each quarter to find the gold.

Let’s look at some tips for mining the gold in your self-publishing catalogue.