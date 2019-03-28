Self-Publishing Kickstart: 5 Writing Tips For New Authors

Self-publishing: creative freedom

Dispelling the “self-publishers aren’t real writers” myth is easy. Fact: a person who writes is a “real writer”. You don’t need anyone’s validation.

Of course you can go the traditional publishing route if you wish. The primary reason to self-publish is complete creative freedom. No one stands between you and your readers. You can write what you like, within the bounds of reason.

Speak to enough authors, and you’ll soon discover many authors who took an agent’s advice, and almost killed their career.

Let’s look at some writing tips for new authors.